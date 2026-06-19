Carter Jensen And Royals Face Cardinals On June 19

Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .304 OBP and .424 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 33 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-5) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.99 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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