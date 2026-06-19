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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Face Cardinals On June 19

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Jensen has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .238 BA, .304 OBP and .424 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 33 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 38 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-5) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.99 ERA in 78 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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