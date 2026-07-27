Carson Kelly And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 27
Carson Kelly and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Kelly has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Kelly is hitting for a .257 BA, .349 OBP and .373 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 36 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.