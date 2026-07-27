Carson Kelly And Cubs Take On Cardinals On July 27

Kelly is hitting for a .257 BA, .349 OBP and .373 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 36 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.