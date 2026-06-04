Carlos Rodon And Yankees Play Guardians On June 4

Rodon is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.