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Carlos Rodon
New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon

New York Yankees • #55 SP

Carlos Rodon And Yankees Face Guardians On June 10

Carlos Rodon will get the start for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Rodon has -108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Rodon is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Rodon

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