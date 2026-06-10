Carlos Rodon And Yankees Face Guardians On June 10

Rodon is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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