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Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox

Carlos Narvaez

Boston Red Sox • #75 C

Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On July 8

Carlos Narvaez and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Narvaez has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Narvaez is hitting for a .189 BA, .256 OBP and .270 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .526 and he has scored 15 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Davis Martin will look for his 10th win when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 96 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Narvaez

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