Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On July 8

Narvaez is hitting for a .189 BA, .256 OBP and .270 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .526 and he has scored 15 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Davis Martin will look for his 10th win when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 96 1/3 innings pitched.

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