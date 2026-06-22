Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Take On Rockies On June 22

Narvaez is hitting for a .197 BA, .270 OBP and .283 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored 15 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Ryan Feltner (2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.