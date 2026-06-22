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Carlos Narvaez
Boston Red Sox

Carlos Narvaez

Boston Red Sox • #75 C

Carlos Narvaez And Red Sox Take On Rockies On June 22

Carlos Narvaez and his Boston Red Sox will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, June 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Narvaez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Narvaez is hitting for a .197 BA, .270 OBP and .283 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored 15 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Ryan Feltner (2-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlos Narvaez

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