Carlos Cortes And Athletics Take On Pirates On June 15

Cortes is hitting for a .303 BA, .389 OBP and .479 SLG with an 8.9% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 17 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 with two RBIs against the Rockies.

Jared Jones makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.73 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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