Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On White Sox On July 29

Schlittler is 10-6 with a 2.07 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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