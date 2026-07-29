Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On White Sox On July 29
Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Schlittler has +102 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Schlittler is 10-6 with a 2.07 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up three hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.