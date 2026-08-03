Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 3

Schlittler is 10-6 with a 2.04 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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