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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 3

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Schlittler has -142 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schlittler is 10-6 with a 2.04 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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