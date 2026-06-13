Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On June 13

Schlittler is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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