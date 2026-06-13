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Cam Schlittler
New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler

New York Yankees • #31 SP

Cam Schlittler And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On June 13

Cam Schlittler will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 13 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Schlittler has +104 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Schlittler is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cam Schlittler

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