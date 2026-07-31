Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Twins On July 31

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .268 OBP and .304 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored 25 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Zebby Matthews (4-8) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 5.21 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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