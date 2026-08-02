Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Twins On Aug. 2

Raleigh is hitting for a .162 BA, .267 OBP and .302 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 25 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-4 with a 3.65 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 22nd of the season.

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