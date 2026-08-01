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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Twins On Aug. 1

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .271 OBP and .308 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 25 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Connor Prielipp (3-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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