Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Twins On Aug. 1

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .271 OBP and .308 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 25 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Connor Prielipp (3-5) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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