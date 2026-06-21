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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Red Sox On June 21

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .166 BA, .264 OBP and .309 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored 17 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 2.93 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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