FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Rangers On July 24

Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .269 OBP and .304 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 24 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.80 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News