Cal Raleigh And Mariners Play Rangers On July 24

Raleigh is hitting for a .163 BA, .269 OBP and .304 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 24 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.80 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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