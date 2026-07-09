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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Marlins On July 9

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, July 9 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .170 BA, .266 OBP and .319 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .585 and he has scored 23 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.80 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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