Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Dodgers On July 30

Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .269 OBP and .307 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 25 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.71 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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