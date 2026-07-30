Cal Raleigh And Mariners Square Off Against Dodgers On July 30
Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 30 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Raleigh is hitting for a .164 BA, .269 OBP and .307 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored 25 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.
Roki Sasaki gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.71 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.