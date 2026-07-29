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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Dodgers On July 29

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +235 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .166 BA, .269 OBP and .310 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 25 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Eric Lauer (5-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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