Cal Raleigh And Mariners Take On Dodgers On July 29

Raleigh is hitting for a .166 BA, .269 OBP and .310 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 25 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Eric Lauer (5-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.83 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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