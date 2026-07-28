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Cal Raleigh
Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners • #29 C

Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Dodgers On July 28

Cal Raleigh and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Raleigh has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .269 OBP and .300 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 24 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rangers.

Justin Wrobleski (11-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.62 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Raleigh

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