Cal Raleigh And Mariners Face Dodgers On July 28

Raleigh is hitting for a .165 BA, .269 OBP and .300 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored 24 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Rangers.

Justin Wrobleski (11-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.62 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

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