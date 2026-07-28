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Cal Quantrill
Texas Rangers

Cal Quantrill

Texas Rangers • #44 RP

Cal Quantrill And Rangers Face Rays On July 28

Cal Quantrill will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Quantrill has -156 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Quantrill is 3-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cal Quantrill

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