Cal Quantrill And Rangers Face Rays On July 28

Quantrill is 3-3 with a 4.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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