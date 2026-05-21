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Cade Cavalli
Washington Nationals

Cade Cavalli

Washington Nationals • #24 SP

Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On May 21

Cade Cavalli will get the start for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets at Nationals Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Cavalli is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cade Cavalli

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