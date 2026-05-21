Cade Cavalli And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On May 21

Cavalli is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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