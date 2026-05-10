Cade Cavalli And Nationals Play Marlins On May 10
Cade Cavalli will get the start for his Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 10 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Cavalli has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Cavalli is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.