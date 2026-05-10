Cade Cavalli And Nationals Play Marlins On May 10

Cavalli is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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