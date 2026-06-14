C.J. Abrams And Nationals Face Mariners On June 14

Abrams is hitting for a .291 BA, .380 OBP and .524 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 45 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 53 runs (4th in MLB). Abrams has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Emerson Hancock (5-2) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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