C.J. Abrams And Nationals Play Giants On June 8

Abrams is hitting for a .286 BA, .380 OBP and .534 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .914, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 49 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Logan Webb (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

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