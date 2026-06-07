C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On June 7

Abrams is hitting for a .286 BA, .382 OBP and .526 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 48 runs (2nd in MLB). Abrams has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Mike Soroka (7-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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