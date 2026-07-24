C.J. Abrams And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On July 24

Abrams is hitting for a .286 BA, .359 OBP and .544 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 62 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (3rd in MLB). Abrams has recorded 16 steals on 20 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4 for 5 with a double) against the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

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