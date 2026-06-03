Byron Buxton And Twins Face White Sox On June 3

Buxton is hitting for a .258 BA, .319 OBP and .548 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 40 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Buxton has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (0-5) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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