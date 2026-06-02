Byron Buxton And Twins Play White Sox On June 2

Buxton is hitting for a .258 BA, .321 OBP and .554 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .875, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Buxton has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (8-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.00 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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