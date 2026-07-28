Byron Buxton And Twins Face Royals On July 28

Buxton is hitting for a .264 BA, .322 OBP and .547 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Athletics.

Seth Lugo (4-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 22nd of the season.

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