Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Rangers On June 15

Buxton is hitting for a .276 BA, .336 OBP and .600 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .936, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 35 runs. Buxton has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

MacKenzie Gore (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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