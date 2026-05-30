Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Pirates On May 30

Buxton is hitting for a .255 BA, .317 OBP and .564 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 38 runs. In 224 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (5-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.