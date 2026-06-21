Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 21

Buxton is hitting for a .273 BA, .333 OBP and .594 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 52 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 40 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks have not named a starter.

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