Byron Buxton And Twins Play Diamondbacks On June 19

Buxton is hitting for a .270 BA, .330 OBP and .589 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Rangers.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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