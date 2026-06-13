Byron Buxton And Twins Play Cardinals On June 13

Buxton is hitting for a .266 BA, .328 OBP and .585 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .913, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 33 runs. Buxton has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.48 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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