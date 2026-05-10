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Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bubba Chandler

Pittsburgh Pirates • #36 SP

Bubba Chandler And Pirates Square Off Against Giants On May 10

Bubba Chandler will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Chandler has +102 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Chandler is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bubba Chandler

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