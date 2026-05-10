Bubba Chandler And Pirates Square Off Against Giants On May 10

Chandler is 1-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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