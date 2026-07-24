Bryson Stott And Phillies Square Off Against Yankees On July 24

Stott is hitting for a .251 BA, .308 OBP and .398 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 40 runs. In 375 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. Stott has recorded 17 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Yankees are sending Cam Schlittler (9-6) out for his 22nd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.

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