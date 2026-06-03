Bryson Stott And Phillies Square Off Against Padres On June 3

Stott is hitting for a .214 BA, .264 OBP and .374 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 16 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Stott has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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