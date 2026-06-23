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Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Take On Nationals On June 23

Bryson Stott and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Stott has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .233 BA, .289 OBP and .386 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 25 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. Stott has recorded 14 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

PJ Poulin (3-0) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.07 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

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