Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Nationals On Aug. 3

Stott is hitting for a .252 BA, .317 OBP and .407 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 46 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 50 runs. Stott has recorded 19 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Andrew Alvarez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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