Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Mets On June 20

Stott is hitting for a .236 BA, .295 OBP and .392 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 23 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 35 runs. Stott has recorded 14 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.

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