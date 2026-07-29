Bryson Stott And Phillies Take On Marlins On July 29

Stott is hitting for a .253 BA, .309 OBP and .408 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 43 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. Stott has recorded 17 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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