Bryson Stott And Phillies Play Marlins On July 28

Stott is hitting for a .256 BA, .312 OBP and .413 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 43 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. Stott has recorded 17 steals on 17 attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a triple) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (10-6) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.

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