Bryson Stott And Phillies Take On Dodgers On July 20

Stott is hitting for a .248 BA, .307 OBP and .393 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 38 runs. In 364 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. Stott has recorded 17 steals on 17 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Emmet Sheehan (4-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.81 ERA in 82 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

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