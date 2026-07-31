Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Twins On July 31

Miller is 4-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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