Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Twins On July 31
Bryce Miller will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, July 31 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Miller has -104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Miller is 4-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.