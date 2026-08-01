Bryce Miller And Mariners Take On Twins On Aug. 1

Miller is 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.