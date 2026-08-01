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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Take On Twins On Aug. 1

Bryce Miller will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Miller is 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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