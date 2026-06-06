Bryce Miller And Mariners Square Off Against Tigers On June 6

Miller is 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up only one hit.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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