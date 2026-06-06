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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Square Off Against Tigers On June 6

Bryce Miller will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Miller has -144 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Miller is 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up only one hit.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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