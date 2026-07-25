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Bryce Miller
Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller

Seattle Mariners • #50 SP

Bryce Miller And Mariners Take On Rangers On July 25

Bryce Miller will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Miller is 4-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryce Miller

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