Bryce Miller And Mariners Take On Rangers On July 25

Miller is 4-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.