Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Giants On July 17
Bryce Miller will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, July 17 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Miller has -142 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Miller is 4-3 with a 2.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.