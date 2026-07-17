Bryce Miller And Mariners Play Giants On July 17

Miller is 4-3 with a 2.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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