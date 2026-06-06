Bryce Harper And Phillies Square Off Against White Sox On June 6

Harper is hitting for a .265 BA, .369 OBP and .511 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .881, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Harper has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to Brandon Eisert (1-0) in his second start of the season.

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