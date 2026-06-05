Bryce Harper And Phillies Face White Sox On June 5

Harper is hitting for a .259 BA, .363 OBP and .509 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Harper has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Padres.

Anthony Kay (5-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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